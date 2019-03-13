Uganda: Somali President in Uganda for Summit

A delegation led by Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, to take part in the conference to discuss economic development and cooperation between the African countries.

Somali president will join other African leaders from Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco and delegates from other parts of the continent.

The meeting which is also to attended by officials from United Nations, World Bank and representatives from the leading African financial institutions will also deliberate on economic integration that will pave the way for the creation of job opportunities for young African generation.

Somali head of state is also scheduled to meet Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni to discuss the bilateral diplomatic relations between the two IGAD member states.

President Farmajo will similarly hold sideline meetings with the head of African governments attending the significant summit to discuss issues of mutual interest between the respective countries.