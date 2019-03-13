Somalia: Japan Donates U.S.1$ Million for Reduction of Threat Posed By IED in Somalia

The government of Japan has donated $1 million to the United Nations to combat improvised explosive devices and remnants in Somalia.

Explosive hazards continue to have a detrimental impact on peacebuilding and state-building in Somalia.

In a statement, Japan said it renewed its commitment to promoting human security and stability in Somalia.

"The government of Japan contributed $1 million to the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action," the statement reads in part.

According to a spokesperson at the Embassy of Japan in Kenya said Japan has always supported the Somali people through mine action activities in partnership with United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

"The assistance demonstrates our unwavering and robust commitment to contribute to the social stabilisation and security of Somalia," said spokesperson.

UNMAS was also indebted to the people of Japan for such contribution to Somali society.

"We are very grateful to the People of Japan for their on-going support to our work in Somalia", explained Ms Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, the UNMAS Programme Manager in the country.

"UNMAS appreciates Japan's continuous commitment to support humanitarian mine action in Somalia. The contribution will certainly help reduce the explosive hazard threat in the country".

Over the past years, al-Shabaab and ISIS groups have used improvised explosive devices (IED) as their preferred weapon against the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

This vital contribution will enable the UNMAS to reduce the threat posed by explosive hazards and support the establishment of a safe, secure and peaceful Somalia.

The government of Japan pledged it would strengthen its humanitarian mine action by supporting risk education programmes and by providing additional training to the Somali Police Force to clear and manage explosive devices.