3 March 2019

Government of the Gambia (Banjul)

Senegal: President Barrow Renews Commitment to Strengthen Partnership With Senegal and Nigeria

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow joins world leaders to congratulate President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal and President Muhamadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on their re-elections.

In letters dispatched to the respective Heads of State, President Barrow expresses heartfelt joy to the two leaders and their peoples for the peaceful conduct of the elections and prays for success in their tenures.

The Gambian leader renews his commitment to continue to work with both Presidents at the bilateral and multilateral levels and for the mutual benefits of the peoples of the two countries and The Gambia.

