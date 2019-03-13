Liberia: Gardnersville, Muscat Eye Two Wins in Orange League

The Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) second division national league resumes on Tuesday.

Muscat FC can make it two wins in a row with a victory over Srimex FC, formerly ELWA United, at their North Star sports pitch in Mount Barclay at 4:00 PM.

Gardnersville FC can also make it two wins on the bounce when they meet Heaven Eleven in Kakata, Margibi County at 4:00 PM.

Mighty Barrolle will welcome Barrack Young Controllers (BYC-II) to Buchanan, Grand Bassa County at 4:00 PM.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia, Pags FC will also welcome defending champions Bea Mountain at 2:00 PM while Freeport FC will meet Nimba Kwado, whose three points were deducted and fined L$20,000 for illegally using Jimmy Carlton at Jai FC on 26 February, at 4:00 PM.

In Unification Town, Margibi County, Tony FC will chase Jai FC at 2:00 PM while Bristol FC will knock boots with Junior Professionals at 4:00 PM.

And Samaria FC are up against Invincible Eleven (IE) at the Blue Field on Lynch Street at 4:00 PM.

Mighty Blue Angels, who are not in action on matchday four, made it three wins in a row with a 3-0 victory over Jai in Unification Town on March 9.

They were two goals up following strikes from Daniel Tuazama on two minutes and Omega Teah on 19 minutes. Toyor Gloffah wrapped-up the win in the 90th minute.

In game two, Tony beat Samaria 2-1 with goals from Jerry Wleh in the 43rd minute and Ousman Kamara in the 81st minute. Jimmy Sackie had given Samaria a 40th minute lead.

BYC-II forced Bea Mountain to a 1-1 draw in Kinjor, Grand Cape Mount County.

Nimba Kwado suffer fine

Alpha Kamara put the home side in the lead in the 46th minute but Joseph Nimely rescued a point for BYC by converting an 85th minute penalty.

At the ATS, Muscat came from a goal down to beat Pags FC 5-3 in an enthralling match that recorded three braces plus a red card.

Pags' Mark Karley got a brace and Adolpher Robert scored their last goal in the 51st minute.

Mark Yallah and Randy McCauley also scored twice for Muscat before Isaac Dayweah ended the goal feast by converting an 84th minute penalty after Pags' Zizue Kollie was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Gardnersville narrowly beat Freeport 3-2 in game two, thanks to some playful goalkeeping from the latter goalie.

Kelvin Garter, Morris Vambo and Farley Jackson looked to have easily secured the three points but Ernest Nathan scored a brace for Freeport, including a 90th minute penalty to keep their opponents on their heels.

In Sanniquellie, Heaven IX defeated Bristol with a 48th minute strike from Spencer Lee in game one.

In game two, Mighty Barrolle held Nimba Kwado to a 1-1 draw.

Japheth Outland put the home side in front on 30 minutes but George Gussane rescued a point for Barrolle after the break.

In Kakata, Junior Professionals beat IE 1-0 with an own goal scored by Archie Zeah in the 85th minute.

Fans attending league games stand a great chance to win

L$50,000 as part of enticing sponsorship promotions provided by Orange.

An undercover photographer will visit match venues to take photos of a fan, who will have three days, to identify him/herself on Orange-Liberia Facebook page.

Kwado lose three points and fine L$20,000 for using an illegal player

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) have deducted three points and fined Nimba Kwado L$20,000 for using Jimmy Carlton.

Jai FC claimed that Carlton, who wore jersey #17 during their match in Sanniquellie, Nimba County on 26 February, wasn't a registered player.

And Kwado has been found guilty after a careful review of the Orange-sponsored LFA 2019 national leagues rules.

In a March 11 letter to Nimba Kwado President Floyd Tomah, Jr., LFA secretary-general Isaac Montgomery said Carlton didn't meet the criteria laid down in chapter 21 (player's registration and eligibility).

Article 27, section one says all registered players must be licensed by the LFA to be eligible to participate in the leagues.

Article 27, section 4.1 also says only registered players are eligible to participate in the LFA organized football match.

By the act of registering, a player agrees to abide by the statutes and regulations of Fifa, Caf, and LFA and a player may only be registered with one club at a time.

Article 27, section 4.3 says a team which fields an illegal player, who is not properly registered, transferred or suspended in a match, shall forfeit the match in which the player participated and all previous matches by three points and two goals.

Chapter 8, article 12, section one (forfeiture of matches) says a club shall be punished with the forfeiture of a match when it fields an illegal player(s).

Kwado must also pay the fine of L$20,000 before Tuesday's match away to Freeport FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

LFA consoles CAF, Kenya over Swaleh's death

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) extends its heartfelt condolence to the Kenya Football Federation (FKF) for the loss of former secretary-general Hussein Swaleh.

It follows a Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmation that Swaleh was among the 157 people killed on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday.

Swaleh was returning to Nairobi after serving as a match commissioner in Friday's African Champions League game between Egypt's Ismaily and DR Congo's TP Mazembe in Ismailia.

The plane crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa.

LFA President Mustapha Raji said: "It's terrible to hear about the loss of Hussein. I express my sincere sympathy to his family, FKF and Caf."

"Caf President Ahmad Ahmad and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu's family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation," Caf said in a statement.

The FKF described Swaleh as a "dedicated and hardworking individual" and President Nick Mwendwa paid his own tribute: "Sad day for football. You were doing what you loved most. Fare thee well my chairman. Until we meet again."

Kenya captain Victor Wanyama, also expressed his "heart condolences."

Swaleh served as the FKF secretary general from 2000 to 2004 and was in the post when Kenya last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia in 2004.