Liberia: Alfalit Adult Literacy Receives Over 48,000 Books

Alfalit-Liberia over the weekend received a 48,250 consignment books from its Mother Organization, Alfalit International based in Florida USA as part of efforts to boost its adult literacy program across the five literacy counties.

The books, which arrived in early March, were offloaded on Monday, March 4, 2019, comprising different categories of literacy books for adult learners and teachers within the program.

"The consignment which includes Literacy Reading Book 1, 2, 3 and 4, Writing Books 1 to 4, Teachers' Evaluation, reaching the total to 48,250 to enhance the adult literacy program," a release from the entity has said.

Accordingly, the books were produced and published by Alfalit International in collaboration with Liberia's team.

Jerome Williams, National Supervisor for Literacy, Basic Education and the Job Skills Program, said the availability of the new books will further strengthen the Liberia's program and boost students' performance as well as lead to facilitators (teachers) effective presentation of lessons, including enabling the teachers to properly monitor and evaluate the beneficiaries in the three programs.

Williams added, "the Alfalit books has basic features that make learning easy for the students, who are benefiting from the program."

Mr. Williams said the new consignment will greatly help Alfalit-Liberia meets its goals for the ongoing recruitment process, which want to enroll over 4,000 learners in 2019 circle of the literacy program.

He said Alfalit-Liberia hopes to reach all of Liberia's 15 counties when they receive the needed support to expand the program as it is currently impacting Liberians in five of the 15 counties.

Alfalit-Liberia, founded in 2006 is an Affiliate of Alfalit International based in Miami, Florida USA. It is a faith-based Christian origination that teaches illiterate youths and adults who missed out on the basic education teaching them to read, write and do simple arithmetic. The mission of Alfalit is "to eradicate human suffering caused by illiteracy."

Alfalit-Liberia currently operates 52 literacy centers benefiting over 3,000 adult learners and 201 teachers in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Bong, Bomi and Margibi counties.