Liberia: 'Color Green' Seeks Reconciliation With Residents, Others

In a bid to reduce tension and foster unity and development in Montserrado County District #13, Representative Edward Papay Flomo, popularly known as 'Color Green' has extended an olive branch to Senator Saah Hardy Joseph, the 10 defeated candidates who participated in the by-election and other aggrieved residents to end the feud in the district.

On Saturday, March 9, during a one-day Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Program held at Chocolate Sports Pitch, Rep. Flomo called on Senator Joseph, the aggrieved losers and their supporters, including residents of the district to put the past behind and work in the interest of the bigger picture - the district. He added that reconciliation is an urgent need for collective efforts in fostering the district's rapid developments.

Rep. Flomo replaced Senator Joseph, but Senator Joseph was the main campaigner for Mr. John Weah, the candidate of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). Sen. Joseph and Rep. Flomo and other candidates during the campaign exchange invectives.

Color Green said the district lacks basic infrastructure, including public health centers, schools, market buildings and playgrounds as well as safe drinking water and electricity.

"It is obvious that after a heated political process like the one we participated in this district, people may feel hurt. There might be individuals who felt cheated, or communities that might feel marginalized during the process, I even hold the view that there were some people who vowed never to live in this district when I am elected," Rep. Flomo said.

"I and other candidates were called names and described in all forms and manners; we were even insulted from each side of the divide. People made allegations against us that can never be proven. All these things were intended for the election, and this is called politics - saying something that might turn the electorates in your direction.

"Let me state for the record that I forgive all those who one way or the other offended me during the electoral process and I hope other people who I offended directly or indirectly will do the same. All is in the spirit of reconciliation," Rep. Flomo said.

Also, Rep, Flomo has condemned the November 17, 2018 by-election violence between the supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate Mr. John J. Weah and supporters of Mrs. Cornelia Kruah-Togbah, the candidate of Unity Party which took place in the New Georgia Estate community.

"I will like to ask the two candidates to reconcile and move ahead. I'll also like to call on the 38 communities' chairpersons in our district to work with us in revamping our communities. Quite recently, we received reports from some community leaders putting up non-compliance to our leadership as Representative. But like l said, we need to put our district first. If our communities are developed, it will not be for me personally but, for the district," Rep. Flomo said.

However, Mr. Mohammed A. Kromah and Mrs. Cornelia Kruah-Togbah were the only two candidates among the 11 special invitees to attend the program. But at least 35 out of the 38 communities were in attendance including religious, business, youth, women, elders, among other groups.

Meanwhile, Rep. Flomo has outlined his under two months achievements including advocacies.

He announced that during the demolition of the Plank Field in Battery Factory community, following his engagement with Public Works Minister, about 90% of those affected received their just benefits and a new site for the relocation of the community is ongoing.

Rep. Flomo also mentioned that the alleged bad labor practice at Dura Plast Company at Chocolate City junction which resulted to a go-slow at the work place has been resolved following his quick response at the Ministry of Labour.

He pointed out that after his election, he distributed over 400 bags of rice; 100 sets of jerseys; 70 pieces of footballs and nearly L$1m.