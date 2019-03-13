Liberia: Pres. Weah Urges Citizens to Obtain National Identification Cards

President George Weah's acquaintance visit at the NIR allowed him the opportunity to understand not only the operations of the agency, but people's responses to the services delivered at the agency.

President George Weah has called on all Liberians to go to the offices of the National Identification Registry (NIR) in Congo Town, along the Tubman Boulevard and get their identification cards.

The President made the statement when he visited the NIR on Friday, March 8, 2019. He said citizens would appreciate government's efforts to systematize living by not only ensuring that taxes are paid for other areas of public services, but also acquiring national identification cards that help them in terms of security and other development purposes.

He said the national registry is useful in many ways, including the establishment of a database on the citizens and residents, identification of people for various reasons and delivery of government services across the country.

According to a press release issued by the NIR, President Weah toured the national biometric data-center and the printing facilities to familiarize himself with the activities there.

"The President sought to understand the registration process, especially circumstances under which applications can be rejected," the press statement said, adding that Weah also urged the NIR management to be efficient in the job that has to improve the image of the country.

The NIR is an autonomous agency of government, established by an Act of the Legislature in 2011 to register all Liberians and foreign residents. Since it began operation in November 2017, the agency has registered more than 100,000 Liberians. Currently, registration of citizens is taking place in all 15 county capitals using mobile registration teams.

NIR executive director, Tiah Nagbe said informed President Weah that some applicant can be rejected when lacked of 'Oath of Allegiance" as required by law, which in the case where one of the applicant's parents is a non-Liberian, and if there was no proven evidence that the applicant is a Liberian.

Zeze R. Reed, deputy director for technical services, and deputy director for administration, Haja Liberty, toured with the President through the facilities, and provided him information concerning reasons responsible for people being denied of registration as well as the challenges confronting the system.

President Weah, was accompanied by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Varney A. Sirleaf. Sirleaf is also the chairman of the NIR Board of Registrars.