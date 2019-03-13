Sudan: Govt Participates in UN Environment Assembly Meetings

The Fourth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly started Monday at the United Nations Environment Program Headquarters in Nairobi, under the theme "Innovative solutions to environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production".

Siim Kiisler , the President of UNEA and Ministers of Environment of Estonia and Kenya addressed the opening session.

Sudan is participating in the UN Environment assembly meetings by a delegation headed by Abood Jaber Saeed, Secretary General of the National Council for the Environment.

Permanent Representative of the Sudan to the United Nations Environment Program, Ambassador Qareeb Allah al Khidir said the meetings will continue untill March 15 and that the head of Sudan's delegation will address the Assembly on Wednesday 13 March.