12 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice-President Heads to Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf left to Egypt in a one-day official visit. The First Vice-President will offer condolences on behalf of government and people of Sudan to the government and people of Egypt on victims of the Cairo train accident of Ramses railway station.

He will hold meetings with Egyptian officials on issues of common concerns and ways to consolidatea bilateral relations between the two sister countries.

The First Vice-President was seen off at Khartoum airport by the the Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir and a number of ministers and government officials.

Sudan

Sudan and Ethiopia Sign Protocol On Deployment of Forces

Sudan and Ethiopia signed, Tuesday, , in Khartoum, a protocol on the deployment of the borders join forces to control… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.