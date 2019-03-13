Sudan: NC Approves Conceptual Framework for President's Initiative

Khartoum — The Leadership Office of the National Congress(NC) in a meeting which was chaired by its Acting Chairman, Ahmed Haroun Monday adopted the conceptual framework of the party vision on dealing with initiative launched by the President of the Republic for political forces.

Haroun said in press statements after the meeting that the NC will make thorough discussions within its institutions and at all levels , stressing that change is a pressing and continuous demand that requires work from all.

He added that the change is based on people's will and that reform is a necessity , continuous and renewable process.