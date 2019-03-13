13 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mondeor High School Pupil Stabbed to Death Near School

A Mondeor High school pupil has died after being stabbed near the school.

Details of the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, are sketchy.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said that MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Source: News24

South Africa

