South Africa: North West Healthcare Facilities Improve

Following government's intervention in the North West to restore governance and service delivery, there has been an increased availability of medicines and functioning operating theatres in that province.

Also, public employment programmes have led to more opportunities being created for the unemployed.

Deputy President David Mabuza said this when fielding questions in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"At its last meeting with the committee last month, the inter-ministerial task team on the North West province was commended on its work in addressing the service delivery and governance failures in the province.

"As national government, we are satisfied with the progress that has been recorded on the ground. This is testimony that the intervention we made was necessary to ensure that our people are not adversely impacted in accessing government services," he said.

Mabuza said ever since the inter-ministerial task team invoked Section 100 (1) on the entire North West Province:

Medicine availability in hospitals is at 83% (up from 67% in April 2018);

Key vacant executive positions are being filled in service delivery departments such as Roads and Public Works;

Four out of five operating theatres in Mahikeng Hospital are now functional;

Provincial road maintenance programme has been revived, with contractors now on site in 33 roads; and

Progress has been made in stabilising the finances of the province, through improving controls to prevent unauthorised expenditure which was R384.8 million during 2017/18).

Mabuza said in addition, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) is handling 46 cases involving theft, fraud and contraventions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, 2004 in relation to government contracts in the North West.

"As for the rollout of Public Employment Programme, this intervention continues to play a vital role towards alleviating poverty by creating work opportunities for the poor and unemployed people in the North West province.

"Training and enterprise development are also implemented in sector specific programmes to enhance service delivery and beneficiary well-being," he said.

He said that during the first two quarters of the 2018/2019 financial year, the Expanded Public Works Programme created 51 583 work opportunities in the North West province, which is a 33% increase from the 34 527 work opportunities created during the same period in 2017/2018.

"[This] shows that 17 056 more work opportunities were created in the North West province during the first two quarters of 2018/19 compared to the same period in 2017/2018.

"The highest percentage (69%) of work opportunities beneficiaries were women, followed by the youth. In terms of training, the EPWP created 822 training opportunities in the North West province during the first two quarters of 2018/19, which is 587 more training opportunities compared to the same period in 2017/2018," he said.