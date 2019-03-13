Sudan: National Cultural Heritage Digitization Team Holds Meeting

Khartoum — The National Cultural Heritage Digitization Team (NCHDT) held meeting Tuesday at he premises of Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

Present at the meeting were Undersecretary of Ministry of Culture, Dr Jaraham Abdul-Gadir, the Secretary -General of the National Council for Cultural Heritage, Dr Assad Abdel-Rahman and Director of the Sudanese Society for Epistemology, Dr Badr-Eddin Al-Haj.

Dr Jaraham said that Sudan has rich memory that reflects history and authenticity of Sudan , calling for exerting more efforts to convey history and heritages of Sudan t o the coming generations.

He added that Sudan's cultural heritage and diversity qualify it to be top at Arab and African level.

Director of British Cultural Center , for his part, called for close coordination with the NCHDT and considered the benefit of digitization of Sudan's cultural heritage will embrace not only Sudan but also other countries.

He affirmed the British Cultural Center support to the project, adding the implementation of the project requires work with high professionalism.

Representative of London Royal College, the funder of the project, reviewed different phases of the project which started in 2013, revealing that digitization of heritage helps in drawing up strategies for countries.

The meeting also discussed reports of the committees and called for more concern and coordination for making the project a success.