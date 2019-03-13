Sudan: Al-Bashir Praises Eternal Sudanese - Ethiopian Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has commended the eternal and special relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, which have developed to be an model for the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The President of the Republic, while,receiving the Chief of Staff of Ethiopian Army at the Guest House Tuesday, affirmed Sudan keenness to boost the military cooperation between the two countries amid challenges facing the region which requires joint action and coonordinatio of stances.

President Al-Bashir expressed his appreciation ofr great efforts made by Ethiopia to normalize its relations with Eritrea.

He expressed his condolences to the Chief of Staff and people of Ethiopia onr the victims of the Ethiopian airliner.

The Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Kamal Abdul-Maaroof said in a press statement that the meeting tackled the economic problems and challenges facing the Horn of Africa region, particularly those rerlating to cross border crimes, illegal migration and smuggling.

He said that the President of the Republic urged the two sides to speed up the deployment of joint Sudanese - Ethiopian forces along the joint border.