Sudan: Badria Suleiman Receives Iraqi Ambassador

Khartoum — The Chairwoman of the Arab Women Leaders Union, Badria Suleiman, received in her office Tuesday the Ambassador of Iraq to Sudan, Ambassador Dr. Hussein Al-Ameri, in the context of the endeavors for foundation of the union's branches in the member states.

At the meeting, she gave a briefing on the Arab Women Leaders Union since its establishment in May 2018 until convocation of its general assembly in February 2019 that has approved its plans and the programs o the branches and committees in Cairo.

Ambassador Dr. Al-Ameri has described that the Arab Women Leaders Union as an important and effective institution.