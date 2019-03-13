12 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Badria Suleiman Receives Iraqi Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairwoman of the Arab Women Leaders Union, Badria Suleiman, received in her office Tuesday the Ambassador of Iraq to Sudan, Ambassador Dr. Hussein Al-Ameri, in the context of the endeavors for foundation of the union's branches in the member states.

At the meeting, she gave a briefing on the Arab Women Leaders Union since its establishment in May 2018 until convocation of its general assembly in February 2019 that has approved its plans and the programs o the branches and committees in Cairo.

Ambassador Dr. Al-Ameri has described that the Arab Women Leaders Union as an important and effective institution.

Sudan

Republican Decree Appointing Anas Omer Wali of East Darfur State Issued

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir issued a republican decree Wednesday appointing Maj.… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.