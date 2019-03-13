Ethiopia: Sudan and Ethiopia Sign Protocol On Deployment of Forces

Khartoum — Sudan and Ethiopia signed, Tuesday, , in Khartoum, a protocol on the deployment of the borders join forces to control borders and fight smuggling, the illegal immigration and the cross borders-crimes.

The Chief of Staff, General, Dr. Kamal Abdul Rauf signed for Sudan while the Ethiopian Chief of Staff signed for his country.

General, Abdul Rauf said in press statement that the two countries signed the protocol to deploy the joint forces, stressing that Sudan has been releasing regional initiatives to maintain peace and security in the conflicts hit-region.

He underlined that Sudan and Ethiopia will continue to strongly, control all problems and prevent friction and preserve the rights of the peoples of the border areas, describing the relations with Ethiopia as historical.

He affirmed that the visit of his Ethiopian counterpart to Sudan comes in the context of the regular visits between the two countries, referring that a number of protocols and agreements were signed between the Sudanese and Ethiopian armies where, military cooperation and meetings mechanisms, on ministerial, Chief of Staff, experts and borders teams were formed.

" These mechanisms have been working at a single and harmonious pace to find solutions to all problems that occur at the border" he said.

He revealed that the experts of the two countries will meet after two weeks to workout the details of the location of the forces which will be stationed by the rainfall where, the joint protocol will be reactivated.