Somalia: Japan Donates U.S.$1 Million to Combat Explosives Threat

The Japanese government has contributed $1 million to help combat the threat of explosives in Somalia.

The funds were channeled through the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Assistance in Mine Action, with the aim of "supporting a safe, secure and peaceful Somalia", according to dispatch from the embassy in Nairobi.

"This important contribution will enable the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) to reduce the threat posed by explosive hazards and support the establishing of a safe, secure and peaceful Somalia", read the press statement

Over the past five years, Japan contributed USD 7.3 million to mine action in Somalia.

Over the past years, extremist groups have used improvised explosive devices (IED) as their preferred weapon against the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Mission to Somalia.

In addition to the IED threat, indirect fire, explosive remnants of war (ERW), and mines left behind from the civil war continue to endanger the lives of the civilian population.

The generous contribution from the People of Japan will strengthen humanitarian mine action by supporting risk education programmes and by providing additional training to the Somali Police Force to clear and manage explosive devices.

According to a spokesperson at the Embassy of Japan in Kenya, "Japan has supported the Somali people through mine action activities in partnership with UNMAS. This assistance demonstrates our strong and faithful commitment to contribute to the social stabilization and security of Somalia".

"We are very grateful to the People of Japan for their on-going support to our work in Somalia", explained Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Sadozai, the UNMAS Programme Manager in the country. "UNMAS appreciates Japan's continuous commitment to support humanitarian mine action in Somalia. The contribution will certainly help reduce the explosive hazard threat in the country".