Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MPs Shout 'Prostitute' As Mamombe Returns to Parliament

MDC Harare West MP Joana Mamombe was Tuesday targeted for sexual harrassment by some unidentified Zanu PF legislators who shouted "hur*" when she entered the legislative chamber following her recent release on bail over subversion charges.

Mamombe was seized by some detectives from a Nyanga hotel over a week ago and driven to Harare to face charges of subverting a constitutional government.

She was later admitted to $3 000 bail after spending days in remand prison.

The country's youngest MP returned to parliament to heckling from some MPs who labelled her a prostitute.

While her MDC colleagues gave her a joyous welcome, some Zanu PF MPs screamed "hur*" at her.

The Zanu PF MPs' behaviour invited strong rebuke from their erstwhile colleague and now independent MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa who accused them of lack of a humane face.

"It is important for us to have human face and I think lack of human face talks about our inhumane attributes in us.

"I think the issue of one having been incarcerated and being freed is something that I think is human.

"For some of you (Zanu PF MPs), you are the ones who incarcerate, so we also understand. Some of us have been incarcerated."

He added, "My point of order is that there is no smoke without fire. So when you see them heckling, they are the biggest human rights violators."