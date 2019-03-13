Ethiopia: U.S. Aviation Experts Conducting Investigation At Crash Site

Addis Ababa — A team from the National Transportation Safety Board of the United States of America is reportedly conducting investigation at the site where Ethiopian Boeing 737 Max 8 crash on Sunday.

Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, 737 Max 8 jet crashed earlier Sunday shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa enroute to Nairobi, Kenya, which killed all 157 people onboard.

Ethiopian Corporate Communication Director, Asrat Begashaw told ENA that a team of the U.S. aviation experts, in collaboration with Ethiopian Civil Aviation personnel, is conducting investigation on the site.

The National Transportation Safety Board is an independent US government investigative agency responsible for civil transportation accident investigation.

US Federal Aviation Administration and US Electrical Equipment manufacturing General Electric will also provide technical assistance, it was learned.

The Corporate Communication Director did not, however, specify the number of members of the team of U.S. aviation experts.

Meanwhile, the government of Israel has also been conducting forensic investigation at the site, in collaboration with Ethiopian experts.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his country is ready to provide support for investigation requests of the government of Ethiopia.

Similarly, the Indonesian government has also expressed its readiness to provide support.

It is to be recalled that Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of ET302 were recovered yesterday.