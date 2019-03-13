Ethiopia, France to Sign Cooperation Agreements

Lalibela — Ethiopia and France are expected to sign cooperation agreements in areas of investment, security, and cultural heritage conservation.

Briefing journalist this afternoon, Nigusu Tilahun, Press Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister said the leaders will sign the agreements to deepen the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Earlier in the day the prime minister and the president visited the historic rock hewn churches of Lalibela.

During the visit, PM Abiy said he invited the president to show him how urgently the rock hewn churches need renovation.

He added that the renovation will be intensified soon as the President Macron has reaffirmed his support.

President Macron said on his part he has witnessed the great gift of Ethiopian ancestors to this generation.

He stated that France will make the necessary support for the renovation.

Macron added that the relation between Ethiopia and France will be strengthened in the coming future.

It is to be recalled that France has recently dispatched a technical committee to study the situation of the churches.