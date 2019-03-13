12 March 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: British Civil Aviation Authority Imposes Flight Ban On Boeing 737 Max 8 Models

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — British authorities have imposed flight ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 models after fatal Ethiopia crash, according to Sky News.

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) followed Australian, Singapore, Chinese and Indonesian as well as Ethiopian regulators in temporarily grounding Boeing's latest jet model from flying in or out of their countries after it suffered its second fatal crash in Ethiopia within five months.

An identical model operated by Indonesia's Lion Air also crashed in October, shortly after it took off from Jakarta, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

The crisis for Boeing continues to deepen, with shares dropping a further 4.8 per cent on the news as markets opened in the US, after a six per cent drop yesterday.

It comes despite the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is the official certifying organization for the 737 Max 8, backing the airworthiness of the model.

A spokesperson for the UK CAA said: "As we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace."

Boeing 737 Max 8 models of Ethiopian Airlines plane plunged to the ground on Sunday killed all 157 people on board, it was learned.

Ethiopia

Pilot of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Reported Flight Control Problems - CEO

The pilot of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 had "flight control problems" shortly before the fatal crash, the… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.