Ethiopia: British Civil Aviation Authority Imposes Flight Ban On Boeing 737 Max 8 Models

Addis Ababa — British authorities have imposed flight ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 models after fatal Ethiopia crash, according to Sky News.

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) followed Australian, Singapore, Chinese and Indonesian as well as Ethiopian regulators in temporarily grounding Boeing's latest jet model from flying in or out of their countries after it suffered its second fatal crash in Ethiopia within five months.

An identical model operated by Indonesia's Lion Air also crashed in October, shortly after it took off from Jakarta, killing all 189 passengers and crew.

The crisis for Boeing continues to deepen, with shares dropping a further 4.8 per cent on the news as markets opened in the US, after a six per cent drop yesterday.

It comes despite the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is the official certifying organization for the 737 Max 8, backing the airworthiness of the model.

A spokesperson for the UK CAA said: "As we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace."

Boeing 737 Max 8 models of Ethiopian Airlines plane plunged to the ground on Sunday killed all 157 people on board, it was learned.