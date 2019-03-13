12 March 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Norway Keen to Invest More in Ethiopia, Says Ambassador Lundemo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — Norway is interested to bring its big companies and invest more in Ethiopia, Ambassador Merete Lundemo told ENA.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Norway's Ambassador to Ethiopia Lundemo said her country is desirous to further strengthen the long-standing relationship of the two nations in various spheres.

"Ethiopia is one of the countries where Norway has most cooperation; and this is not a new. We have had that for a decade and we have big plans together," she added.

According to her, both sides are working more to promote private sector development.

"I want more investment in Ethiopia. I am hopeful that we can have more big Norwegian companies to come and invest," Ambassador Lundemo stated.

She also suggested that both countries use Ethiopian Airlines to take merchandise back and forth in order to increase cooperation.

Ambassador Lundemo pointed out that "the cooperation between my country and Ethiopia is very much about women. We have a cooperation to promote women entrepreneurs with all the skills."

The Norwegian Ambassador noted that her country is cooperating in many sectors where Ethiopian women are the beneficiaries.

"We work together on protecting climate. There, as well, it is women all over the country and in the villages that implement the measures that protects the climate and forests," she explained.

Ethiopia and Norway started diplomatic relationship in 1947.

Ethiopia

Pilot of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Reported Flight Control Problems - CEO

The pilot of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 302 had "flight control problems" shortly before the fatal crash, the… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.