Ethiopia: Norway Keen to Invest More in Ethiopia, Says Ambassador Lundemo

Addis Ababa — Norway is interested to bring its big companies and invest more in Ethiopia, Ambassador Merete Lundemo told ENA.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Norway's Ambassador to Ethiopia Lundemo said her country is desirous to further strengthen the long-standing relationship of the two nations in various spheres.

"Ethiopia is one of the countries where Norway has most cooperation; and this is not a new. We have had that for a decade and we have big plans together," she added.

According to her, both sides are working more to promote private sector development.

"I want more investment in Ethiopia. I am hopeful that we can have more big Norwegian companies to come and invest," Ambassador Lundemo stated.

She also suggested that both countries use Ethiopian Airlines to take merchandise back and forth in order to increase cooperation.

Ambassador Lundemo pointed out that "the cooperation between my country and Ethiopia is very much about women. We have a cooperation to promote women entrepreneurs with all the skills."

The Norwegian Ambassador noted that her country is cooperating in many sectors where Ethiopian women are the beneficiaries.

"We work together on protecting climate. There, as well, it is women all over the country and in the villages that implement the measures that protects the climate and forests," she explained.

Ethiopia and Norway started diplomatic relationship in 1947.