South Africa: MEC Donald Grant Visits PC Petersen Primary School Site in Kylemore, 13 Mar

Today, Wednesday 13th March 2018, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Donald Grant, will be visiting the site of the PC Petersen Primary School in Kylemore in the Winelands. PC Petersen is a replacement school which is currently under construction, and will be completed later this year.

The replecement school comprises 16 standard classrooms, 1 science laboratory, a multimedia and multipurpose classroom, a hall, and administration block.

In the past 10 years of this administration, the Western Cape Government has spent R9 billion on school infrastructure and the construction of new and replacement schools.

This replacement school is expected to address various school accommodation needs identified in the area.

All media are invited and welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for interviews and photographs.

Venue: PC Petersen Primary School, Gouws Blom Street, Kylemore, Stellenbosch.

