Sudan: El Jareeda Journalists Fed-Up With Press Curbs

Khartoum — Journalists of El Jareeda newspaper have submitted a memo to the National Human Rights Commission in Sudan against the exceptional measures that the newspaper has been subjected to since the beginning of the protests in December 2018, and the imposition of the State of Emergency.

The memorandum, released on Monday, called on the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to abide by the Sudanese constitution and law. They ask for the possibility to exercise the right of press publication without prior corrections and approval by the security service.

"If this is not possible, the judicial platforms should be the basis rather than arbitrariness and violation of rights," the statement read. The journalists and employees of El Jareeda said they adhere to the right to freedom of press without any guardianship.

They also stressed their commitment to laws that govern the press' work in Sudan, as well as the Charter of Honour. Foremost the memorandum called on the National Human Rights Commission to play its role in protecting the press.

Detained editor-in-chief

The Union of Sudanese Journalists called on the security apparatus to immediately release the editor-in-chief of El Tayyar newspaper, Osman Mirghani. The journalists expressed their concern for Mirghani's health, "because he is suffering from high blood pressure.

"The country cannot tolerate any further tensions," the statement said on Monday. The union pointed to the dangers and repercussions of the incommunicado detention of Mirghani and others.

NISS agents detained Osman Mirghani after President Al Bashir's speech on February 22 following the declaration of the State of Emergency in the country and the dissolution of the Government of National Reconciliation.

Days later, the administration of El Jareeda was ordered to report to the offices of the NISS on a daily basis, where it would correct and approve the content of the printed and online newspaper. The administration said it will neither go nor publish under these circumstances.

Meanwhile Mirghani's family have expressed their concerns about not knowing where he is being held and they are prevented from visiting him.