Sudan: Fuel Prices Surge Across Sudan States

Darfur / El Gezira / Kassala — The residents of Central Darfur, El Gezira, and Kassala states have complained about the surge in fuel prices and their knock-on effect on transportation tariffs.

El Shafee Abdallah, the coordinator of Central Darfur camps said that the price of a gallon of petrol on the black market in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, has amounted to SDG 200 ($4.20*), while its official price at pumps is SDG 35 and a gallon of diesel has amounted to SDG 150 ($3.15) while its price is SDG 40 at pumps.

He said the internal transport tariff ranges from 5 to 10 Pounds according to the district and the ticket from Zalingei to Nyala SDG 500 ($10,53), Zalingei to El Geneina SDG 250 and to Saraf Omra SDG 300.

On 12 February 2019, the Oil Ministry called on vehicle owners and agricultural industrial machinery owners in all Sudanese states to register their vehicles and equipment at the nearest fuel station, so as to ensure that they get the required amount of fuel. The ministry said in a press statement that this action comes in the context of the Sudanese Oil Corporation seeking to combat the smuggling of petroleum products, combating the black market exchange and enforcing the policies that guarantee everyone's right to refuel.

The printing of new currency by the Central Bank of Sudan has been necessitated by hyperinflation, coupled with a chronic shortage of hard cash.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the Market Makers Mechanism-determined daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).