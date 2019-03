Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed sincere condolences, on behalf of the Sudanese government and people to sister Ethiopia on the crash of the Ethiopian plane, which claimed the lives of 157 passengers and the crew.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shares the families of the victims, their friends, their countries and their peoples the feelings of sadness and sorrow at the great loss, and renews Sudan full solidarity with sister Ethiopia in these difficult moments.