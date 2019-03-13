Sudan: Finance Ministry Urges World Bank to Address Sudan's Debts

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has called on the World Bank to address Sudan's external debt and remove its name from the list of the terrorism- sponsoring states in the next round of World Bank meetings. The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Mustafa Yousuf Hawley said, when he met at his office Tuesday with World Bank's Resident Representative in Khartoum Adama Coulibaly, that Sudan had met all the conditions for writing off its debts. The minister reviewed the state's efforts to address the economic challenges, the measures necessary for the coming phase and pursuance to open new markets for Sudanese products. He explained the advantages of the state of emergency on the economic reform, where it prevents the smuggling of strategic commodities such as gold and maintains the flow of internal and external trade. He called on the World Bank to help Sudan remove its name from the list of the terrorism-sponsoring countries, explaining that Sudan faces refugees from the neighboring countries of Africa and the Arab world without the slightest assistance from the international community. The World Bank Representative affirmed the continuation of the bank's efforts with Sudan in the fields of health, education, agriculture, public finance reform, capacity building and training of the national cadres to develop macroeconomic models. The meeting discussed the preparations underway for the spring meetings in April next year, underscoring the good relations with the World Bank and its continuous cooperation with Sudan in the various axes in which it works, including the ongoing dialogue with donors and coordination with the economic cooperation countries to provide the necessary assistance to Sudan.