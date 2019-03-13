12 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Russian Envoy to Arrive On Friday to Convey Message to President Al-Bashir

Khartoum — Mikhail Bakdanov, the envoy of the Russian, President Vladimir Putin, for Africa and the Middle East, will arrive in Khartoum next Friday along with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Russian side of the joint political consultative committee.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babiker Al-Siddiq Mohamed Al-Amin, said that Bakdanov will convey a message from President Putin to the President of the Republic, Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, concerning the progress of the bilateral relations between the two countries and the strengthening of consultations between them on all issues, adding that the Russian envoy will also meet with Foreign Minister Dr. Dirdiri Mohammed Ahmed.

The Foreign Ministry has welcomed the visit, which will contribute to strengthening further the strategic partnership between the two countries and boosting the bilateral cooperation in all fields.

