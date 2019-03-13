Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets German Ambassador

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Badredden Abdulla Mohammad received, Tuesday, the German Ambassador to Khartoum and reviewed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further.

The German diplomat has expressed hope that the political Consultation Committee between the two countries which is expected to meet, in Khartoum, during the current year, will contribute to development of relations between Sudan and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary has assured the German role supporting Sudan in regional and international forums and recommended the necessity for further development of the joint relations.