12 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Undersecretary Meets German Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Badredden Abdulla Mohammad received, Tuesday, the German Ambassador to Khartoum and reviewed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for developing them further.

The German diplomat has expressed hope that the political Consultation Committee between the two countries which is expected to meet, in Khartoum, during the current year, will contribute to development of relations between Sudan and Germany.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary has assured the German role supporting Sudan in regional and international forums and recommended the necessity for further development of the joint relations.

Sudan

Republican Decree Appointing Anas Omer Wali of East Darfur State Issued

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir issued a republican decree Wednesday appointing Maj.… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.