Sudan: FVP Concludes Visit to Egypt

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Defense Minister, General, Awad Ibn Auf returned to Khartoum, this evening, concluding a one day-visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Ambassador, Rashad Faraj al-Tayeb said in a press statement that the FVP has conveyed message from the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher to his Egyptian counterpart, Field Marshal, Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi dealt with the development of relations between the two countries, the situation in Sudan and Sudan's efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that Sudanese Egyptian relations are witnessing great developments, adding that Egypt is giving due concern to the current developments in the country.

He outlined that the Egyptian Head of State has expressed his country's full support to Sudan.

Ambassador al-Tayeb has indicated that the FVP has conveyed to the Egyptian people and government the condolences of the Sudanese people over the incident of Ramsis Land Port.