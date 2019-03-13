Mozambique: Death Toll Rising in Mozambique Flooding Crisis

Photo: Pixabay

Maputo — The death toll from the flooding in Mozambique has risen to ten.

This is the aftermath of the tropical storm called IDAI, which is projected to reach tropical cyclone stage in the coming days.

Some 62 975 people were affected by the floods in the provinces of Niassa, Tete and Zambezia.

Some 10 512 people are displaced and sheltered in 15 transit centres.

At least 83 318 hectares of crop area are flooded affecting 54 853 smallholder farmers.

National water resources authorities alert that at least 120 000 people are at risk of flooding and heavy rains in the coming days.

The cities of Beira, Dondo and Quelimane are at the highest risk, with an estimated 20 000 people to be affected.

Authorities are leading the response and together with the partners, providing humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

Winds of 167 km/h have accompanied the tropical storm IDAI.

Over the next days, the storm is forecast to move south-west over the Mozambique Channel, strengthening with maximum sustained winds of up to 210 km/h.

The Southern African country is prone to cyclones.

Prior to IDAI, Cyclone Haruna killed some 26 people in 2013 while hordes of thousands were displaced.