South Africa: Police On the Hunt for Suspects Who Burnt Down a School in Mpumalanga

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga is looking for suspects who burned down a school at Uthingo Park, Witbank on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that around 03:30... some community members from the area saw the school on fire and alerted the fire department, who responded and managed to extinguish the fire.

"However, the administration block, including the principal's office was severely burnt. It is suspected that the suspect(s) may have used an inflammable substance, as an empty container was found on the scene," SAPS spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said in a statement.

A case of arson has been opened and no arrests have been made since the incident.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has condemned the burning of schools in the province.

"He voiced his concerns about the future of learners as this kind of conduct has a very negative impact on their future," Bhembe explained.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Source: News24