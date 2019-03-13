Nigeria: Building Collapses in Lagos, Pupils Trapped in Rubble

Several victims, including school children are presently trapped under the rubbles of a three story building that suddenly collapsed in the morning at Ita-Faji area, Lagos Island.

As part of effort to rescue the trapped pupils who were wailing under the rubbles, men of Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service, and other rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene.

According to source, the floor of the building houses a school where pupils were in class when the tragedy struck.

At press time efforts were on to ensure that trapped victims are brought out alive.

Details later... ...