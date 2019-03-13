South Africa: North West Tourism Attains Newly Skilled Force in Hospitality

press release

Over 200 young people in the North West Province have obtained, National Qualifications Framework (NQF) level four in Food and Beverage Services as well as Accommodation Services over a twelve month programme.

The programme was commissioned by the National Department of Tourism in 2011. This forms part of the National Hospitality Youth Training Programme, which is a continuous initiative that seeks to afford young people with the necessary skills that will enable them to be employable in the hospitality industry.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony which took place recently in Potchefstroom, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Elizabeth Thabethe, encouraged the graduates to make use of this opportunity to change their lives for the better.

"This programme offers courses that are accredited, and that is done deliberately so that you can be employable or start your own businesses. This means that you have been given a chance to gain practical experience and be absorbed into the job market and the entire industry.

"Young people that are unemployed and interested in the tourism industry are encouraged to update their profiles with their respective municipalities for further consideration into programmes such as this one.

"As government this is how we can really show that progress is being made in changing the landscape and making interventions to address challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality," said Deputy Minister Thabethe.

For the North West Province this milestone, is beneficial more so that the acquired skills remain critical in upholding the standard of quality within the hospitality industry. This emphasis was made by MEC for Tourism in the North West, Wendy Nelson as she congratulated the graduates for completing the programme.

"We have a good representation of all districts in the Province, the high number of graduates today shows that tourism can never be undermined, we are proud of your achievement as you have worked hard to be where you are today. I must say it was a great honour to have been part of this programme steered by the National Department.

"As a department, we are pleased with the outcome, because this fits with what the President has alluded to, that we have to increase the skills base in the country. However, we could not have done this alone, we also extend our gratitude to the host employers as well as the parents for standing by our young people during this time", said MEC Nelson.

While many of the graduates have already secured employment, hard work proved to be a compound of countless rewards to reap. Speaking on behalf of the Graduates, Lineo Matlabe says the programme has made a lot of difference in how they now see the hospitality industry.

"We all worked so hard because we understood what this meant for our families, our communities, our knowledge in the field and the way we see things, has really changed. Although at times it was stressful, challenging and hard we have finally pulled through.

"We did not allow challenges to define who we are and therefore I would like to wish my fellow graduates all the best and say the real work starts now. We were given this opportunity now it is time to use it", said Matlabe.

Issued by: North West Tourism