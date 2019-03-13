13 March 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Don't Be Used, El Counsels Youths

By Francina Phiri

President Edgar Lungu has called for violence-free campaigns in the forthcoming by-elections and urged youths to desist from being used as tools of political violence.

President Lungu said rather than serve the selfish interests of people bent on fomenting violence in the nation, the youth should join efforts to develop Zambia.

Mr Lungu also repeated his directive to Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo to ensure that no political violence was recorded during the forthcoming parliamentary and local government by-elections in the country.

