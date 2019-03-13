13 March 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Trial Delayed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shorai Murwira

Former Health and Child Care minister Dr David Parirenyatwa's trial has been postponed to the 10th of April following a request by his defense to have the record transcribed.

Parirenyatwa is answering to charges of criminal abuse of office in a case in which allegedly gave NatPham an order to hire Newman Madzikwa as its director.

James Makina and Advocate Deepak Mehta, representing Parirenyatwa said that they want the record transcribed in order to help them cross examine and proceed properly.

Prosecuting Brian Vito alleges that Parirenyatwa on June 4, 2018 ordered NatPharm board chairman, Dr George Washaya, to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku's contract as managing director saying he required her services at his then Ministry.

He later directed Washaya to appoint Newman Madzikwa as the acting managing director.

The court heard that Natpharm board complied with the directive resulting in Sifeku and Madzikwa both being given six-month contracts with effect from June to November 30, 2018.

This allegedly resulted in NatPharm paying two salaries concurrently to Sifeku and Madzikwa for the managing director's position, thereby prejudicing the company of $30 000.

Parirenyatwa is out on $500 bail coupled with stringent bail conditions and will appear on February 12 for continuation of trial.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Likens Chamisa to Satan

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has likened opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's difficult behaviour to that of the… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.