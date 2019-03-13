13 March 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Malawi/Zambia: U-23 Skipper Warns Malawi

By Godfrey Dube

Under-23 captain Solomon Sakala says Zambia is headed to the Egypt Africa Under-23 tournament and will crush any hurdle on the way.

Sakala, who captained the Under-20 team that won the COSAFA and Africa Cup titles, said the squad was aware of the danger posed by Malawi in next week's first leg second round qualifier match but stated that nothing would stop Zambia from achieving their target.

He said all the players in camp were aware of the huge expectations from the fans and that everyone would work extra hard to qualify the team to the Egypt tournament.

