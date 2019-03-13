Zimbabwe: ED to Commission Telone's Beitbridge Fibre Backbone Link

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today officially commission TelOne fibre backbone links which connects Beitbridge to Bulawayo, Masvingo and Harare routes.

TelOne rolled out the project two years ago under a National Broadband Project financed under the China Exim Bank loan facility which was implemented by Huawei Technologies.

The project has seen TelOne strengthening its core network through increasing broadband capacity, expand network robustness and establish a resilient access network for its users countrywide.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by the Minister of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Kazembe Kazembe, and China's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhao Baogang.