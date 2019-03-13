Africatech Catapults Continent to Industry 4.0

Cape Town — AFRICA-TECH, a new event dedicated to propelling the continent towards the fourth industrial revolution, will be held this year at AfricaCom.

Organisers of AfriCom, the largest telecoms and technology event in Africa, announced the launch.

AfricaTech, which will be co-located with AfricaCom, has been designed to help enterprise audiences successfully navigate their digital transformation journeys.

Its launch comes as recent years have seen a surge in interest in enterprise digital transformation.

Disruptive new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), recently considered to be 'on the horizon', are now being implemented.

"We're excited to host all of Africa's enterprise and technology leaders in the same place, at the same time, at a scale never seen before on the continent," said Tom Cuthell, Event Director at Informa, organisers of AfricaCom.

"IT is already having a hugely positive impact on lives and business across Africa and we hope AfricaTech will help to stimulate technology adoption and accelerate digital transformation, paving the way to Africa 4.0."

AfricaCom takes place at Cape Town in November.