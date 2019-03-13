South Africa: Vodacom Launches Onenumber, Unveils First Esim Wearable

Johannesburg — VODACOM customers will soon be able to connect and link a number of devices to their primary account using the same phone number.

This follows the launch of Vodacom OneNumber on Tuesday.

Eventually, customers with multiple devices that have SIM or eSIM capability such as smartwatches, tablets, additional phones and laptops will be able to connect to the Vodacom network, independent of their primary device.

Vodacom has also partnered with Samsung to be the first to bring this innovative technology to South Africa in the form of the embedded SIM or eSIM.

The introduction of this technology comes after months of rigorous network testing to ensure customers experience superior quality performance and forms part of our Vodacom OneNumber service, officials said.

The first eSIM enabled devices that will connect to the Vodacom network are the Samsung Galaxy LTE Watch 42mm and 46mm eSIM variants.

"We are excited to announce that we are ready to give our customers this game-changing technology," said Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer: Vodacom Consumer Business Unit.

"We are also proud to exclusively stock the first eSIM wearable device in South Africa, underscoring our quest to be the first to deliver innovations to benefit our customers," Mendes added.

Justin Hume: Integrated Mobility Director at Samsung South Africa, said the company aimed to bring meaningful technology to consumers, allowing them to remove existing barriers that challenge their interconnected lifestyle.

Customers who sign up or upgrade to one of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range devices can bundle it with the new eSIM Samsung Galaxy LTE Watch.

"The eSIM Galaxy Watch takes this philosophy to the next level; and we're excited to be bringing this to South Africa with our key partner, Vodacom. This is another step forward in our commitment to support the development of the IoT and Multi-Device Experience (MDE) market," Hume added.