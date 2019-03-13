Africa: Annan - Zesco Cannot Stand Our Way

Felix Annan is unarguably one of the safest pair of hands in Ghana at the moment. His exploits has been crucial for Asante Kotoko's journey in the Total CAF Confederation Cup, and has earned him a call-up to the national team.

Asante Kotoko travel to Ndola as guests of Zambian outfit Zesco next Sunday for the Day 6 clash, and the 24-year old tells CAFOnline.com, they are poised for victory which will earn them passage to the quarter finals. Below are excerpts;

CAFOnline.com: What are Asante Kotoko's chances in their final group game against Zesco United?

Felix Annan: We believe in our abilities and knowing only a win will take us through, we are going to Zambia with a plan to beat Zesco and seal qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup. We believe we have a chance and we can do it. Too bad we failed to kill it at home against Al Hilal, but the 1-1 draw was good for us and we will build on it. Anything short of total victory and we will kiss our participation in the competition goodbye.

How would you rate Asante Kotoko's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup?

I would give our performance so far 8/10. The playing body has done a great job so far because prior to this campaign many did not believe in our abilities largely due to lack of competitive football on the Ghanaian domestic front. It's been a great journey and we are looking beyond Zesco to extend our continued stay in the competition.

What has been the driving force in the campaign?

Team work, unity, determination and self-belief is our secret weapon. We have enough qualities in all departments of the team. I'm optimistic that the best is yet to come from Asante Kotoko this season.

It is a 100 per cent fact that Asante Kotoko is the greatest club in Ghana, and there is no doubt about it. They have an amazing history in African football and many players will love to associate themselves with the Club once upon a time in their careers. I love the club with all my heart. I want to win as many trophies as possible whilst I am here with Kotoko because that is what you will be remembered for.

How did you receive the news of your call up to the Black Stars squad for the Kenya AFCON 2019 qualifier?

It's a great feeling whenever you are invited to the senior national team. As a player, it is a dream to represent my country. I have been doing my best at Kotoko which I believe caught the attention of the technical team of the Black Stars. I'm honoured to be among the players called up and I'm hoping to play my part towards the success of the team. I'm optimistic that if I remain consistent, I can get a shot into the final squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.

How did it all start for Annan?

I started playing football in Achimota Zongo (a suburb of Accra) with a youth side called Shooting Stars. Then I joined Feyenoord Academy now West African Football Academy (WAFA) and that's where my football professional life got shaped until I moved to Asante Kotoko. If I was not into football, I would have gone into the field of Information Technology because I have a soft spot for that aspect as well.

Who are your role models?

In Ghana, it's former Ghana goalkeeper, Joe Carr and internationally, Edwin Van Der Sar of Netherlands and Manchester United fame.

Tell us something we don't know about Felix Annan?

I started as a striker at a youth club in Achimota. As if by fate, something happened during one of our games and that changed my destiny on the pitch. There was a time our goalkeeper failed to turn up for an important game and my coach asked me to keep the post. I gave a good account of myself that day and have never looked back. Initially, I didn't like the idea, but after a couple of matches I grew into loving my new position and here am I today.