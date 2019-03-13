Namibia: Erongo Marine Empowers Through Internship Programme

Erongo Marine Enterprises (EME) has given four budding young students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) the opportunity to hone their skills in the corporate workplace during the past year through its internship programme.

EME Managing Director Martha Uumati said: "EME has since March 2018 introduced an internship training programme to allow young students and graduates the opportunity to enhance their practical skills while gaining insights into the corporate working environment."

She said that the initiative is in direct support of government initiatives to close the skills shortage gap as part of their motto to empower, equip and transform.

"The four interns who concluded their one year contract at the end of February this year were employed in different divisions within the company, including Human Resources, Procurement and Sales and Marketing," Uumati added.

According to Uumati: "The students participated actively in daily duties alongside permanent employees and were also given tasks to complete on their own, making them as much part of the company as any permanent employee."

"Besides the obvious work experience, being in a professional work environment and gaining the necessary technical skills and knowledge, Erongo Marine has also helped me gain the necessary professional soft skills such as communication, punctuality and time management," says Orlanda Kambindangolo one of the interns who is busy with her Bachelors of Logistics and Supply chain Management degree.

Kambindangolo said that she will forever be grateful to the company.

Roseline Kauueha another intern who recently completed a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management thanked the company for the experience that she got and for getting the privilege of working directly with the HR Manager and have relevant duties.

"I aspire to complete a Master's degree in HR management one day, but for the time being, I have to compete in the job market for a permanent position," Kauueha said.

Relating her experience as an HR intern Andrina Nekongo says, "My internship experience was educative and I gained valuable exposure in the field of Human Resources management. This was another opportunity to showcase my abilities and skills, gain more knowledge and boost my confidence."

All interns who completed their one-year contracts are in agreement that it is imperative that companies have internship programmes.

"It helps young graduates to kick start their careers. Finding any employment without experience has become impossible in this job market, as graduates are equally competing with those that are already employed for years. So we appreciate companies like Erongo Marine Enterprises for their efforts of empowering inexperienced Namibians," says Kauueha.

"EME is currently reviewing new interns for the coming year to give another group of aspiring young job seekers exposure to the world of permanent employment to better their skills and insights of a very competitive business world," Uumati concluded.