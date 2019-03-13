Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila has issued a decision appointing Osman Hussein Osman as General Secretray of the Council of Ministers. The decision directed Ministries of Cabinet and Labor as well as the concerned bodies to put the procedure into effect.
Sudan: Osman Hussein Appointed As Secretary-General of Council of Ministers
