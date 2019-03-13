Sudan: Republican Decree Appointing Anas Omer Wali of East Darfur State Issued

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir issued a republican decree Wednesday appointing Maj. Gen.(security) Anas Omer Mohamed as Wali (governor) of East Darfur State.
