13 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Republican Decree Appointing Anas Omer Wali of East Darfur State Issued

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir issued a republican decree Wednesday appointing Maj. Gen.(security) Anas Omer Mohamed as Wali (governor) of East Darfur State.

