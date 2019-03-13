13 March 2019

Zimbabwe: Beef Supply Under Threat

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).

Manicaland has registered a significant decrease in beef supply as farmers continue to battle disease outbreaks and limited funds to combat diseases.

Provincial livestock production and development officer Mr Joshua Zveutete said more than 75 percent of beef in Manicaland comes from communal farmers who have been failing to acquire inputs, as well as vaccines for their cattle.

"The harsh economic situation has hindered the communal farmers from increasing production," he said.

"Vaccines to protect their cattle from diseases are expensive, so they have remained vulnerable to various disease outbreaks."

Molus Meats manager Mr Artwell Mwagura said they were facing challenges in buying cattle from farmers.

