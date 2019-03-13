Zimbabwe: Afghan Tour Off

THE ODI cricket series between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan has been cancelled because of the prohibitive costs related to the live television coverage of the tour.

Afghanistan had proposed a tour to Zimbabwe for five ODI matches in Harare between April 18 and 28. The Asians wanted the matches as part of their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales this year.

Although the two boards had agreed to share the tour expenses, the prohibitive costs of broadcasting the matches live on television -- which the ACB were insisting on -- derailed the proposed series.

"They wanted the games to be televised but we opted for live streaming due to the costs involved," said ZC acting managing director, Givemore Makoni. "They have fired the CEO whom we had agreed the tour with." Afghanistan will, instead, make do with contests against Ireland and Scotland in May as part of their World Cup build-up. They were already scheduled to visit Zimbabwe in August as part of the FTP, playing all three formats. Afghanistan recently concluded an ODI series with Ireland, which was drawn 2-2, and are set to play their second Test later this week.