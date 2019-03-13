Zimbabwe: Billiat Not Injured

THE Warriors management team have said key forward, Khama Billiat, is available for the AFCON qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville on March 24.

Concern over Billiat's availability emerged after he was pulled out of Kaizer Chiefs' match, at the weekend, at half-time with the Amakhosi coach claiming the star had suffered an injury.

However, the Soweto giants' announcement on their official website yesterday, confirming that Billiat had been drafted for AFCON national duty, showed the forward was available to play for the Warriors against Congo on March 24.

Had Billiat been ineligible for selection for the Warriors, Chiefs would have announced that on their social media forums.

"Congratulations to Daniel Akpeyi (Nigeria), Virgil Vries (Namibia), Teenage Hadebe and Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) on your national team call-ups," Chiefs said on Twitter on Monday.

Yesterday, they followed that with another announcement on their official website.

"The final round of the qualifiers taking place during the FIFA week of 17-27 March, sees another Amakhosi pair of Teenage Hadebe and Khama Billiat in the squad that will represent Zimbabwe," they said.

Warriors team manager, Wellington Mpandare, said he had checked with Billiat last night and the player had advised him he was fit to play against the Congolese.

Ernst Middendorp, the Chiefs coach, pulled out Billiat at half-time in the match against Maritzburg United.

"He (Billiat) was injured. We have to give him a little bit of time. I know he's a fantastic player, but it didn't work to our advantage," the German coach told the South African media.