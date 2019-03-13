Namibia: Mother Jailed for Strangling Baby

A woman who admitted that she killed her month-old baby by strangling him at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek in October 2016 received an effective prison term of 12 years for the murder yesterday.

The murder that Liina Lineekela Shaambeni (38) committed was a selfish deed that could not be condoned, magistrate Alexis Diergaardt commented when she sentenced Shaambeni in the Windhoek Regional Court.

The magistrate sentenced Shaambeni to 15 years' imprisonment, of which three years were suspended for a period of five years on condition that Shaambeni is not convicted of murder committed during the period of suspension.

Shaambeni was sentenced after she admitted guilt on a charge of murder yesterday. She admitted that she killed her month-old son, Aiden Resego Shaambeni, on 17 October 2016 by strangling him outside the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

Testifying in mitigation of sentence after she had pleaded guilty, a tearful Shaambeni told the court she could not give a reason for her decision to kill her child, as she did not know why she strangled him.

She told the court she and Aiden's father had not been on speaking terms during her pregnancy. Aiden was born prematurely on 10 September 2017, and after that, she felt that she rejected the baby. She did not breastfeed him, and felt that she did not want him, Shaambeni said.

In a written plea explanation that Shaambeni's defence lawyer, Johan van Vuuren, handed to the magistrate, she recounted that she was admitted at the Lüderitz State Hospital for a month after Aiden's birth. On 17 October 2016, she and Aiden travelled to Windhoek on a patient bus, she said.

After their arrival at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, she sat with the baby on a chair for one to two hours, and then walked out of the hospital with him, Shaambeni said.

She said she went to a place behind the hospital, where she put Aiden on the ground and sat on a rock for a while.

"I took a white drawstring from a top I was wearing," Shaambeni stated. "I put it around [Aiden's] neck and strangled him with it. I then put him on the ground with the drawstring still around his neck."

She said when she walked back to hospital, she encountered police officers. One of the officers asked her to take them where her baby was, and she then led them to the scene where she had killed Aiden.

Shaambeni was arrested on the same day.

In April last year, she was ordered to undergo a period of observation by a state psychiatrist. The psychiatrist reported in August last year that Shaambeni was found mentally fit to stand trial, and that she was also found to have been mentally stable at the time of the murder.

The court was informed yesterday that Shaambeni was employed as a domestic worker at Lüderitz before Aiden's birth. She also has three older children.

Following her arrest, Shaambeni was kept in custody until she was granted bail of N$2 000 in November last year.

Public prosecutor Fillemon Nyau represented the state during Shaambeni's trial.