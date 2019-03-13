South Africa: Mkhwebane Plays a Hidden Hand in New Gordhan SARS 'Rogue Unit' Probe

analysis

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office has hidden the fact that the EFF is a complainant in a new Pravin Gordhan probe. Why?

A funny thing happened to a subpoena from the Public Protector's office en route to former SARS Commissioner, Oupa Magashula, for him to answer questions with regard to a complaint lodged against Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan. While the EFF have publicly revealed that the party is behind the complaint, Busisiswe Mkhwebane chose to hide this, noting the complainant as "anonymous".

Mhkwebane's office has subpoenaed former SARS Commissioner Oupa Magashula, to answer questions with regard to various SARS matters including the "rogue unit" as well as the approval of an early pension payout to former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Magashula confirmed to Daily Maverick on 11 March 2019 that he had received the Public Protector's subpoena.

For now, park the Magashula subpoena story, and let's move on to the second strand featuring the Public Protector, because, in the end, the strands are inexorably intertwined.

Over and above the subpoena, there are serious questions surrounding the Public Protector's sense of urgency at this point in the unravelling of the State Capture project, particularly in pursuit of the old...