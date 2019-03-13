South Africa: MEC Debbie Schafer Launches Tolerance and Anti-Bullying Campaign

press release

Provincial Education MEC, Debbie Schafer and radio DJ Carl Wastie will launch the Tolerance and Anti-Bullying Campaign at a Settlers High School in Bellville as part of the WCED's "Raise Your Voice, Not Your Phone" anti-bullying campaign. (Please note the Carl's attendance at the event is a surprise for the learners. We would therefore appreciate it if you would not disclose this).

MEC Schafer and Carl Wastie will be visiting Settlers High School as part of a "roadshow" to schools highlighting the effects of bullying on learners, as well as, to draw attention to the fact that learners who film, post or distribute videos are also participating in the bullying. Given the prevalence of bullying in our schools, the WCED embarked on this campaign in August 2018.

The intention of the roadshow to schools is to create awareness regarding the toolkit that has been developed to educate learners and schools throughout the province, to "Raise your voice. Not your phone". It is a message that should be heard all over the world.

The campaign provides tips on what one can do to help victims that are being bullied, as well as, the types of support that is available for learners that are experiencing such abuse.

All media are invited to attend tomorrow's event. There will be an opportunity for interviews and photographs.

Issued by: Western Cape Education